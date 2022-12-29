MicroStrategy to Introduce Bitcoin Lightning Applications Next Year

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MicroStrategy to Introduce Bitcoin Lightning Applications Next Year

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-12-29 13:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
MicroStrategy’s Executive Chairman – Michael Saylor – said the company intends to roll out Bitcoin Lightning Network-powered solutions and applications next year.
The business intelligence firm previously planned to launch an enterprise Lightning Wallet and Lightning servers and was looking to hire a software engineer to be in charge.

Presenting the 2023 Plans

Saylor revealed the firm’s intentions on Twitter Spaces, saying MicroStrategy is exploring ways to integrate Lightning Network solutions. As such, the company could enable consumers to process faster, cheaper, and more efficient bitcoin transactions.
“What if we actually created an enterprise deployable Lightning wallet on one side, and then on the other side … what if we created an enterprise server that you could use to monetize any website?”
The Executive Chairman suggested that businesses could employ the Lightning Network to entice clients by giving them small amounts of bitcoin (satoshis) when they apply for certain online services. The reward campaign could reach millions of users, he added.
Saylor also claimed that the rollout of a Lightning Network Wallet could take part in Internet security. For example, individuals visiting dubious web pages could deposit “100,000” satoshis (around $17 at current prices) to protect themselves from cyber threats. The assets would be restored once users complete their website visit.
The American said MicroStrategy aims to market the Lightning Network applications in the first quarter of 2023, believing it could target millions:
“We want to make it possible for any enterprise to spin up a Lighting wallet and a Lightning wallet architecture in the matter of an afternoon and deploy it to [thousands or millions of people].”
The firm hinted at its plans in September, adding a job listing for a Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer. The main role would be to build a Lightning Network-based SaaS platform and provide enterprises with “innovative solutions to cyber-security challenges and enabling new eCommerce use-cases.”

Adding More BTC

Despite the prolonged bear market, MicroStrategy recently doubled down on its bitcoin agenda, buying an additional 2,501 BTC. The company’s stash increased to 132,251 BTC (nearly $2.2 billion at the moment of publication).
It started accumulating bitcoin in the summer of 2020, spending a little over $4 billion to acquire the total in the following years.
Due to bitcoin’s price crash in 2022, MicroStrategy currently sits on around $1.8 billion of unrealized losses.
The post MicroStrategy to Introduce Bitcoin Lightning Applications Next Year appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text