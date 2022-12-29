Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (Adib) Launches the Region’s First Tokenized, Contactless Payment Method Enabled Wearables

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (Adib) Launches the Region’s First Tokenized, Contactless Payment Method Enabled Wearables

Samuel Edyme - Blockchain Reporter
2022-12-29 12:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

With innovation at its peak, more companies and even countries are beginning to catch up with the rapid evolution of technology. On today’s news, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (Adib), a leading financial institution, launched the country’s first tokenized, contactless payment methods via the options of clasp and ring ‘Adib Pay’. 

This payment method is launched in partnership with Tappy Technologies, a token enablement service provider and global digital payments leader, Visa.

“Adib continues to roll out innovative digital payment services as we further develop our digital capabilities,’’ said Samih Awadhalla, Acting Global Head of Retail Banking at Adib. Adding, “We are proud to launch the region’s first tokenized, contactless payment clasp with our partners Tappy Technologies and Visa. This is a significant milestone for the bank, and we won’t stop there.”

Tokenization is the data security process of replacing the use of physical or actual, sensitive card information with non-sensitive data elements that cannot be exploited.

Details About The Newly Launched Adib Pay Payment Method

Adib pay is provided to Adib Visa cardholders as Visa is the payment solution the product currently supports and also to selected customers. Cardholders of the Adib Visa are said to now be able to make contactless payments using their favored watch, or wearables such as a ring, or bracelet, without having to carry along an actual physical plastic card.

The Adib pay clasp can be used on several wrist wearables by attaching it to the wearable, immediately turning the wearable into a smart payment device. As part of the setting up process, the customer’s Adib Visa card is tokenized through the supported Adib Pay application powered by Tappy’s Token Enablement Services (TES) solution.

After successful completion of using the companion Universal Passive Provisioning Unit (UPPU) that connects to Adib Pay via Bluetooth, the digital card is automatically provided to the chip embedded within the payment clasp, making it ready for the customer to make payments fast and easy as well as also to instantly view their Adib Pay transaction history in the application all with a tap on their wrist watch.

Salima Gutieva, Vice President & Country Manager for UAE at Visa, noted, “Wearable tech is a fast-growing segment, especially as the young and digitally savvy generations increasingly demand a seamless cashless payment experience.”

According to Gutieva, with a product like this and the combination of Tappy’s technology and Visa tokenization technology, Adib can meet their customers’ need for security and convenience at a time when contactless payments are very vital.

Speaking of Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, the AI office and Chainalysis collaborated to create an organized training program for Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank’s (ADCB) employees and directors at the Coders HQ, integral to the National Programme for Coders initiatives. 

View full text