Axie Infinity Introduces the Alpha Release of Axie Infinity: Homeland

The Axie Infinity team informed its community via Twitter on Wednesday of the alpha release of Axie Infinity: Homeland, its flagship land-based experience. In the game’s opening act, players will guide their Axies in establishing a thriving settlement on the beautiful planet of Lunacia. As they progress, players will equip native adventurers with the necessary weapons, armor, and supplies to defeat waves of monsters.

Axie Infinity added that this first release is focused on gathering feedback and giving players an opportunity to explore the current features together.