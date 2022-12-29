Magpie XYZ Integrates Chainlink Automation

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Magpie XYZ — a yield-boosting DeFi platform — has integrated Chainlink Automation live on BNB Chain mainnet. Magpie XYZ will be leveraging Chainlink Automation to help securely and cost-efficiently trigger the harvest function that claims rewards. As a result, Magpie XYZ users will benefit from more timely reward distributions.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.