Magpie XYZ Integrates Chainlink Automation
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-12-29 07:27
Chainlink announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Magpie XYZ — a yield-boosting DeFi platform — has integrated Chainlink Automation live on BNB Chain mainnet. Magpie XYZ will be leveraging Chainlink Automation to help securely and cost-efficiently trigger the harvest function that claims rewards. As a result, Magpie XYZ users will benefit from more timely reward distributions.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.
