Celer Network Celebrates Astar Network’s Use of Celer IM

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it is excited to see Astar Network building the next generation of multichain native dApps using the Celer Inter-chain Messaging framework (Celer IM). With Celer IM, Astar developers can send messages or invoke smart contract functions on other major L1s (like Ethereum or BNB chain).

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing.