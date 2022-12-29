Tron DAO Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

The Tron team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA). As an EEA member, TRON DAO will collaborate with EEA and its members, the leading business adopters, innovators and leaders within the Ethereum ecosystem, to accelerate the pace of Ethereum business advancements and adoption.

TRON is a public blockchain attempting to become the core infrastructure for a decentralized internet. TRON relies on a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) mechanism in which 27 Super Representatives rotate every 6 hours to validate blocks and transactions.