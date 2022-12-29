Axie Infinity Says Its Origin Game Is Under Maintenance

The Axie Infinity team informed its community via Twitter on Thursday that its Origins game is under maintenance while they deploy an offseason patch. This update gets Axie Infinity ready for Season 2 by introducing new Cards, Runes, Charms, and class mechanics. With this update, players are now required to play at least 1 Ranked game daily to avoid decay.

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain, where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.