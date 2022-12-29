California Regulator Alerts Of 17 Allegedly Fraudulent Crypto Websites

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

California Regulator Alerts Of 17 Allegedly Fraudulent Crypto Websites

Annie - Coincu
2022-12-29 04:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has issued 17 warnings to cryptocurrency brokers and websites it believes to be fraudulent.
  • eth-Wintermute.net and UniSwap LLC are imitation websites impersonating two well-known names in the cryptocurrency industry.
  • The ultimate goal is to convince the victim to invest in cryptocurrency by sending money to a dubious wallet address or through a copycat website, like UniSwap LLC and eth-Wintermute.net, in this case.
Over the course of two days, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has issued 17 different warnings to cryptocurrency brokers and websites it believes to be fraudulent.
Among the companies on the list are, to name a few, Tahoe Digital Exchange, TeleTrade Options, Tony Alin Trading Firm, Hekamenltd/Tosal Markets Limited, Trade 1960, Yong Ying Global Investment Company Limited, Unison FX, VoyanX.com, ZC Exchange.
Additionally, eth-Wintermute.net and UniSwap LLC are two imitation websites impersonating two well-known names in the cryptocurrency industry.
The DFPI’s consumer alert page now lists 17 alerts from December 27 and 28 warning that these businesses “appear to be involved in fraud against California consumers.”
The DFPI rarely posts so many notifications at once, indicating that the number of reports of cryptocurrency scams may have increased in the year’s final months. Occasionally, the DFPI will broadcast notices concerning company investigations or alerts about specific instances.
The DFPI last issued many crypto scam alerts on June 15, when it raised the red flag over 26 suspect crypto platforms.
The warnings were issued in response to public complaints about the brokers and websites; according to the DFPI, the complainants claimed to have lost anything from $2,000 to as much as $1.2 million in certain instances.

DFPI only claims that these websites “appears to be engaged in fraud”

Most of these alerts claim that pig-slaughtering scams, in which a person or group creates a false online identity to forge ties or friendships on social media, messaging services, and dating apps, are standard.
In a romance or pig slaughter scam, the con artist would typically spend weeks or months cultivating the fictitious family to win the victim’s trust before gradually changing the subject to investments and luring them in with investment “opportunities” that are frequently too good to be true.
The ultimate goal is to convince the victim to invest in cryptocurrency by sending money to a dubious wallet address or through a copycat website, like UniSwap LLC and eth-Wintermute.net, in this case.
In addition to killing pigs, the alleged con artists are also accused of using a technique known as the “Advance Fee Scheme,” in which they demand substantial sums of money to process fictitious withdrawals from their fraudulent websites.
If the target falls for it, the con artist makes off with the initial payment and a bonus slice before immediately breaking off all contact.
View full text