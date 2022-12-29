DFPI Warns Of 16 Crypto Websites Suspected Of Fraud

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DFPI Warns Of 16 Crypto Websites Suspected Of Fraud

Thana - Coincu
2022-12-29 03:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Words:
  • The DFPI’s consumer alert page now has 16 alerts from December 27 to 28 warning businesses to appear to be involved in fraud against California consumers.
  • The warnings were issued in response to public complaints about the brokers and websites, noting that consumers have losses ranging from $2,000 to $1.2 million.
Over the course of two days, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has issued 17 different warnings to cryptocurrency brokers and websites it believes to be fraudulent.
The suspected crypto websites include:
  1. Tahoe Digital Exchange
  2. TeleTrade Options
  3. Tony Alin Trading Firm
  4. Hekamenltd/Tosal Markets Limited
  5. Trade 1960
  6. Yong Ying Global Investment Company Limited
  7. Unison FX
  8. VoyanX.com
  9. rbhoodc.com
  10. Rui Win Capital Group LTD
  11. Reliable Option Trade
  12. Singapore International Monetary Exchange Limited/ Simex
  13. Sun Bit Proa
  14. UniSwap LLC
  15. eth-Wintermute.net
  16. ZC Exchange
Wherein, eth-Wintermute.net, and UniSwap LLC are the two copycat sites posing as two big names in the crypto sector.
The DFPI’s consumer alert page now has 16 alerts from December 27 to 28 warning that these businesses appear to be involved in fraud against California consumers.
It is unusual for the DFPI to issue so many notifications at once, implying that the amount of crypto fraud reports may have increased in the final parts of the year. The DFPI normally issues intermittent warnings concerning company investigations or notices about specific instances.
The warnings were issued in response to public complaints about the brokers and websites, with the DFPI noting that consumers have reported losses ranging from $2,000 to $1.2 million in certain cases. The DFPI, on the other hand, just states that these websites “appears to be engaged in fraud.”
A significant theme asserted in the majority of these advisories is pig slaughtering schemes, in which an individual or group creates a phony identity online in order to cultivate fraudulent relationships or friendships via social media, texting, and dating apps.
The ultimate objective is to convince the victim to invest in cryptocurrency through a spoof version of a real website, in this case, UniSwap LLC and eth-Wintermute.net or by sending cash to a shady wallet address.
View full text