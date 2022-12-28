MicroStrategy Doubles Down On Bitcoin Bet With $56.4 Million Purchase

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MicroStrategy Doubles Down On Bitcoin Bet With $56.4 Million Purchase

Best Owie - Bitcoinist
2022-12-28 16:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
There have been a lot of rumors lately surrounding MicroStrategy and the massive stash of bitcoin the company currently owns. Most of these have revolved around the possibility of MicroStrategy having to sell off its bitcoin. However, the company has just put all of these rumors to bed with another massive BTC purchase.

2,395 BTC For $42.8 Million

In an SEC filing that was made public on Wednesday, MicroStrategy Incorporated announced that it has made another bitcoin purchase. The company said it bought a total of 2,395 BTC this time around. At an average of around $17,871, the recent haul cost the company approximately $42.8 million to purchase. The purchase was made between the period of Nov. 1 and Dec. 21, 2022.
The filing also reveals other developments regarding the company and its bitcoin holders. MicroStrategy had sold 704 BTC worth $11.8 million on Dec. 22 after buying the 2,395 BTC. The company obviously took a loss for this sale, selling each BTC at an average price of $16,776 but says that it plans to carry the capital losses for the sale against its previous capital gains which would lead to a tax benefit for the company.
Two days later, the company would purchase another 810 BTC for an average price of $16,845. This cost it $13.6 million in cash, bringing the company’s purchases over the less than two-month period to $56.4 million in total.
Now, MicroStrategy’s holdings have ballooned once more and the company is now holding 132,500 BTC, the largest of any publicly held company in the world.

What Does MicroStrategy Do With Bitcoin?

Previous CEO Michael Strategy led the company when it started acquiring BTC and saw it accumulate more than 128,000 BTC during his tenure. At the time, Saylor had said that the company was buying BTC because it believed in the long-term potential of the digital asset, and there has not been a change to this since then.
Even during the bear market when crypto companies are going bankrupt, MicroStrategy has held on to the majority of its BTC. The company has shown no indication of selling and its most recent purchase shows its commitment to its BTC agenda.
The aggregate average price of the company’s BTC holdings is now sitting at $30,397 per BTC, as well as fees and expenses related to each purchase, bringing the total to $4.03 billion. At current prices, the company is nursing a more than $1 billion unrealized loss on its bitcoin investment.
View full text