Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Adds Another 2,500 Bitcoin for Nearly $45M

Technology company MicroStrategy (MSTR) has added to its bitcoin stockpile, purchasing approximately 2,395 BTC for $42.8 million in cash between Nov. 1 and Dec. 21 through its MacroStrategy subsidiary, according to an SEC filing.

On Dec. 22, the company then sold approximately 704 bitcoin for $11.8 million on the premise that the loss will offset previous capital gains.

Following that, on Dec. 24, the company acquired an additional 810 bitcoin for approximately $13.6 million, bringing its total holdings up to 135,000 bitcoin ($2.2 billion at current prices).

The DEC. 22 sale marks the first time MicroStrategy has sold bitcoin since it began acquiring the cryptocurrency in 2020.

Summing it all up, the company added about 2,501 bitcoin to its holdings, spending a net $44.6 million.

MSTR shares are up marginally in premarket action. The price of bitcoin remains little-changed at just shy of $16,700.