SBF and Writer Michael Lewis Strike a Book Deal Amid House Arrest

The author of “The Big Short,” “Moneyball,” and “The Blind Side”, Michael Lewis has nabbed the rights to a book on the story of alleged ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and the fall of his crypto company FTX.

Bankman-Fried has reportedly spent several hours conversing with writer Lewis after being placed under house arrest at his parents’ Palo Alto home. After granting bail for $250 million, the disgraced former exchange owner was freed from a federal court in New York on Thursday.

Interestingly, it was also revealed via an entertainment publication called The Ankler that Michael Lewis had already been following up months ahead with Bankman-Fried before the latter was slapped with financial fraud and money laundering charges.

In August, Lewis hinted at his new book in an interview stating that he found a character whose story “weirdly links up Flash Boys, The Big Short and Liar’s Poker.” The writer further mentioned that:

"I guess it is possible it will be framed as a crypto book, but it won’t be a crypto book. It’ll be about this really unusual character. You’ll learn all about crypto and you’ll learn about what screwed up market structure in the United States and so on."

The entertainment newsletter also leaked a note from Lewis’ publishing agency pitching the book to potential movie rights buyers. This is how the writer ended up nabbing the rights to his book for the SBF story.

Moreover, the economist Peter Schiff, made a snide comment in his tweet saying, “If SBF is the source it will be a work of fiction. Michael Lewis needs to piece together what really happened from more reliable sources.”

In related news, it was announced last month that Apple was acquiring the film rights to Lewis’ upcoming book on FTX and Bankman-Fried’s collapse.