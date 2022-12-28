Altcoins Bleeding Out: Solana and LUNC Crash by Double Digits (Market Watch)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Altcoins Bleeding Out: Solana and LUNC Crash by Double Digits (Market Watch)

Jordan Lyanchev - CryptoPotato
2022-12-28 09:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
After bitcoin’s failure at $17,000 yesterday, the asset has retraced by a few hundred dollars and dipped toward $16,500 earlier today.
The altcoins have suffered even more, led by massive daily price declines from the likes of Solana and Terra Classic.

Altcoins in Red

Most alts were rather calm in the past few days, but that has changed on a daily scale now. Ethereum stood above $1,200 for about a week, but a 2% decline has pushed it to just under that level.
Ripple, Cardano, MATIC, Polkadot, Tron, Litecoin, and Shiba Inu have all retraced by up to 5% in a day. Dogecoin has seen a bigger price drop of 5.5%, and the first-ever memecoin is close to breaking below $0.07.
However, Solana’s price decline is the most substantial of the top 20 digital assets. SOL is down by over 10% in a day and dipped below $10 earlier.
LUNC has also gone down hard following a burning mechanism update from Binance. The asset was among the best performers in the past few days, but a 12% drop now has taken it down to $0.0002.
The crypto market cap has shed off $15 billion daily and has dipped below $800 billion on CoinMarketCap.
Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto

Bitcoin Stopped Ahead of $17K

Despite last week’s mid-week volatility, which saw BTC dropping to a three-week low of $16,300, the asset actually closed the seven-day period at precisely the same point it was the previous Monday.
With the start of the new one, bitcoin went on a minor offensive and came close to $17,000. However, the bears intercepted the move as they have been doing for weeks now and pushed the asset south.
This resulted in a price decline to $16,550. BTC has reclaimed a few hundred dollars since then, but it’s still over 1% down on the day.
Its market capitalization has slipped to $320 billion, but its dominance over the altcoins is up to 40.1% as they have bled out more.
BTCUSD. Source: TradingView
View full text