copy link
create picture
more
1inch Network Burned 134.8 ETH Tokens in the Last Seven Days
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-12-28 06:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The 1inch Network provided a token burn update to its community via Twitter on Monday. According to the team, it burned $164,600 worth of Ether (134.8 ETH) last week, down by 62.13% from the previous week. In total, 1inch Network said it had burned over $128.3 million worth of Ether coins (41,533 ETH).
The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum.
View full text