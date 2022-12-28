Russia’s Former President Predicts a Monetary Crash and a Global Shift to Crypto

Dmitry Medvedev – a Russian politician who served as President of the country between 2008 and 2012 – thinks 2023 could see the crash of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. He suggested that such an event could reduce the power of the euro and the dollar and boost the usage of cryptocurrencies.

Tron’s Founder – Justin Sun – agreed with Medvedev’s “insightful comment.” He also maintained that crypto adoption is gradually rising in China and that “the best is yet to come.”

Medvedev’s Crypto Forecast

Numerous prominent individuals and political figures used the approaching end of 2022 as an opportunity to share their predictions on what to expect in the following year. The latest was Dmitry Medvedev – former President of Russia and ex-PM of the world’s largest nation by landmass.

He believes the Bretton Woods system (an international monetary agreement that standardized currency exchange rates) could fall apart and prompt the collapse of leading financial institutions, such as the IMF and the World Bank. As a result, two of the world’s leading fiat currencies – the euro and dollar – could lose their dominance as global reserve currencies, triggering a broad cryptocurrency adoption.

Tron’s Justin Sun highlighted the politician’s thesis, adding that crypto has the potential to “revolutionize the global reserve currency.”

In a following tweet, the Chinese opined that crypto adoption is on the rise in his homeland, while the reopening of the borders after the COVID-19 wave and the strength of the economy are positive signs for the future of the country’s monetary system.

The List Goes on

Medvedev’s list of predictions consisted of some bizarre possible scenarios like the United Kingdom joining back the European Union (EU), the formation of the “Fourth Reich,” and a consecutive war between France and the “Fourth Reich.”

The 57-year-old politician also said all the largest stock markets and main economic activity could shift from the United States of America and Europe to Asia.

In addition, he believes a civil war could break out in the US, following which Texas and Mexico could unite in an allied state. After the end of the military conflict, Elon Musk could win the presidential election in numerous states, he concluded.

Tesla’s CEO was quick to reply to the assumptions, saying these are “definitely the most absurd predictions” he has ever heard. He also argued that Medvedev was completely unaware of the advancement of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy.

