Ellison and Wang Are ‘Game Changers' in Bankman-Fried's Trial, Lawyer Says

The guilty pleas made by former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang are “game changers for the case against Sam Bankman-Fried," the former FTX CEO who is now facing multiple criminal charges, Ian McGinley, a partner at Akin Group, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Tuesday.

“Now you have two people – two insiders – who were with him, presumably during all of the pivotal moments at stake in the case saying ‘We conspired with others, presumably Sam Bankman-Fried, and we intentionally did something wrong,’” McGinley said.

Last week, Ellison and Wang pleaded guilty to charges related to the collapse of FTX, a crypto exchange that Bankman-Fried ran. The duo admitted that they knew of the haphazard relationship between Alameda Research, a trading firm that Bankman-Fried also owned, and FTX and the alleged mismanagement of customer funds.

According to McGinley, that makes Bankman-Fried’s defense even more challenging, adding that it will be “very difficult” for Bankman-Fried’s counsel to “overcome” two cooperating witnesses, rather than one.

“When you get two cooperating witnesses, it’s much harder to make that case before a jury,” McGinley said, emphasizing again that while the outcome remains to be seen, “it is very much a game changer.”

Ellison and Wang are said to be cooperating with investigators in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Bankman-Fried, who faces criminal charges for wire and securities fraud, money laundering and campaign-finance violations, may not be able to bargain his way out, McGinley said. The prosecutor’s leniency relies on “evidence against someone else,” and because Bankman-Fried was the head of FTX, “it’s very hard to see how he could cooperate at all,” he said.

“The options here are very limited,” McGinley said, though “it remains to be seen,” if the disgraced CEO has any information that “could be of value to prosecutors.”

Bankman-Fried, whose parents posted their home in Palo Alto, Calif., as collateral for his bail, is scheduled to appear in federal court in New York on Jan. 3.