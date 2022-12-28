Fidelity to Enter The Metaverse With Latest Trademark Applications

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Fidelity to Enter The Metaverse With Latest Trademark Applications

Martin Young - CryptoPotato
2022-12-28 09:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
On Dec. 27, licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis revealed the latest crypto trademark applications from Fidelity Investments.
There were three applications filed broadly covering Metaverse technologies and services, NFTs and marketplaces, virtual land, and cryptocurrency trading.
The first relates to digital media and NFTs, and the second is the provision for an online marketplace for the sale of NFTs.

Crypto Trademarks Sought by Fidelity

It appears that Fidelity wants to offer its services in the Metaverse rather than build its own Metaverse. The third trademark application included mutual fund investment services, retirement fund investment services, investment management, financial planning, and electronic bill payment in the Metaverse and other virtual worlds.
It also mentions digital currency services, crypto trading, wallets, storage, and custody. Pretty much anything related to crypto was mentioned in the application filing.
Fidelity is one of America’s largest pension providers, and it allowed investors to include Bitcoin in their pension plans earlier this year. The move riled anti-crypto policymakers such as Elizabeth Warren, who urged the firm to reconsider, citing the same tired warnings over risks and money laundering.
In November, the asset manager’s crypto unit Fidelity Digital Assets, allowed its retail clients to invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The firm is clearly still keen on the asset class and related web3 technologies despite this year’s bear market.
On Dec. 23, international banking giant HSBC filed trademark applications for its name and logo. They include provisions for NFTs, crypto exchange and transfer, and Metaverse credit card processing.

Metaverse Tokens in Trouble

The bear market has hit Metaverse-related tokens harder than the dominant assets such as BTC and ETH.
Top Metaverse tokens such as Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND), and Decentraland (MANA) have all been battered by the bears.
AXS is currently trading at $6.84, having lost 96% from its November 2021 all-time high of $165. Furthermore, SAND is down to $0.442 after getting hit 94.7% from its peak of $8.40 in the same month. Decentraland’s MANA is priced at $0.326, having lost 94.4% over the past year.
Other gaming and Metaverse tokens, such as Enjin Coin (ENJ), Render (RNDR), and Magic (MAGIC), are also down over 90% from their peaks.
The post Fidelity to Enter The Metaverse With Latest Trademark Applications appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text