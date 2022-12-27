Terra Luna Classic Skyrockets 15% Daily, Bitcoin Aimed at $17K (Market Watch)

Over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market remained relatively calm – perhaps somewhat expectedly, given the Christmas holidays. This is also reflected in the diminishing daily trading volume. However, some cryptocurrencies managed to chart notable gains.

Bitcoin Aims at $17K

Bitcoin’s price is trading more or less than it was yesterday at this time. It appears that the cryptocurrency is consolidating closely below the important resistance level of $17K.

Source: TradingView

Data from CoinGecko shows that the BTC dominance continues increasing, albeit slightly. This is the most common means of gauging its growing share relative to that of the rest of the market and also suggests that altcoins are failing to catch up.

Ripple is up 5%, LUNC Soars 14%

Speaking of altcoins, the majority of the market remained relatively calm, with slight exceptions.

The best performer from the top 10 was Ripple’s XRP. It managed to increase by a considerable 5.6% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at around $0.37.

Source: Quantify Crypto

ETH, BNB, DOGE, Cardano, and Polygon are all charting smaller differences – nothing too considerable.

Elsewhere, the best performer of the top 100 coins by means of total market cap is Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) – it’s up almost 15% in the past 24 hours. QNT and LDO are also charting notable gains of around 8%.

On the other end of the spectrum, Chain’s XCN is down 5% – making it the worst performer today. NEXO is down 3.5%.

