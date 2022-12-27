WBS Bangkok 2022 Was Successfully And Opened A Bright Future For Web3

Key Points:

The world’s largest blockchain and web3 summit series, WBS Bangkok 2022 was successfully.

Enable blockchain solution providers, Web3 projects, investment partners, and community partners to showcase their services and be able to network.

Block Aero Technologies is the winner of the Startup World Cup Pitch Competition.

As updated in an earlier Coincu News article, as the world’s largest blockchain and web3 summit series, WBS has hosted over 35,000 industry stakeholders at over 20 editions in over 10 destinations worldwide. WBS Bangkok 2022 was a great success and opened up a bright future for Web3 after 2 days of the organization.

During the two-day summit, blockchain solution providers, Web3 projects, investment partners, and community partners showcased their services and made networking possible.

World Blockchain Summit is a global series of elite gatherings that take place in 16+ destinations across the world.

It is a thought-leadership-driven initiative that brings together the essential stakeholders from the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency ecosystem, such as investors, blockchain and crypto projects, exchanges, enterprises, government representatives, and technology leaders. It discusses and deliberates the future of the industry and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.

The summit also features inspirational keynotes, pitch competitions, panel discussions, investor meet-ups, project showcases, industry use cases, and a host of formal and informal networking opportunities.

The World Blockchain Summit Bangkok 2022 also provides startups with a platform to exhibit their innovative capabilities in front of global investors at the Startup World Cup Pitch Competition. Block Aero Technologies, a company offering a turnkey aviation blockchain network solution, was declared the winner and won a $1 million prize.

Startup World Cup has set a precedent for attracting the world’s brightest minds across the globe, and we look forward to having you participate in solving the planet’s most significant challenges through ground-breaking solutions that move forward.

The event’s success created significant breakthroughs in the development of Web3 in the following years. WBS has always been committed to accelerating the development, adoption, and growth of the entire web3 ecosystem.