Japanese Regulators May Reverse Ban on Foreign Stablecoins: Report

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Japanese Regulators May Reverse Ban on Foreign Stablecoins: Report

Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2022-12-27 06:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Japan became one of the first big countries to establish a legal framework for stablecoins in June. Six months later, it is taking yet another crucial step to tweak the existing ban as the Financial Services Agency (FSA) is looking to lift the ban on foreign-issued stablecoins.
It is still unclear which tokens will be made available. However, Circle and Coinbase-backed USDC and Tether’s USDT are expected to make a comeback. As per the report by the local news agency Nikkei, the new stablecoin regulation is likely to be introduced in 2023.

Japan’s Easing Stance on Stablecoins

Under the new rules, distributors will be tasked with handling the stablecoins instead of the foreign issuers to protect their value. The digital asset exchanges in the country will be able to handle stablecoin trading under the condition of asset preservation by deposits and an upper limit of remittance.
The FSA has proposed a maximum amount of remittances for such stablecoins to be capped at 1 million yen (or $7,500 per transaction).
For domestically minted stablecoins, on the other hand, the issuer will be required to prepare assets as collateral. Moreover, only banks, fund transfer service providers, and trust companies can be issuers in the Japanese stablecoin market.
The FSA will mandate stablecoin distributors to record transaction details such as user names as part of anti-money laundering (AML) measures. The financial regulator also plans to start collecting feedback on proposals for its draft guidelines on stablecoins.

Stablecoin Regulation

Stablecoins have been on regulators’ radar for a few years now. The quiet power players of the crypto space have been studied and investigated for their systemic risks to the ecosystem. This summer, Japan parliament passed a bill to ban stablecoin issuance by non-banking institutions and stipulated that the issuance be limited to licensed banks, registered money transfer agents, and trust companies in Japan.
The bill was introduced after the TerraUSD implosion that triggered liquidity issues across the market. Despite this, the FSA made no mention of algorithmic stablecoins in what was considered to be landmark legislation.
In December, the Japanese regulator published a document that highlighted its plans to restrict the algorithmic backing of stablecoins. According to Japan’s Vice Minister for International Affairs, Tomoko Amaya, recommendations were made by the FSA that seeks to address the stance on algorithmic stablecoins for the first time.
“The proposed review states that “global stablecoins must not use algorithms in stabilizing their value” and strengthens the ensuring of redemption rights.”
The post Japanese Regulators May Reverse Ban on Foreign Stablecoins: Report appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text