Bitcoin Education In El Salvador Paves The Way For Wider Adoption

El Salvador is advancing efforts to encourage widespread acceptance of Bitcoin through educating pupils. However, the nation’s portfolio has decreased by 60%.

El Salvadorian instructors taught their students about Bitcoin over the course of ten weeks. The lecturers give students a hands-on demonstration of how to receive Bitcoin via the Lightning network.

El Salvador, an initiative called My First Bitcoin sought to teach over 10,000 schoolchildren about bitcoin by 2022. In 2023, it plans to reach a larger audience by a factor of 25 and teach 250,000 students.

El Salvador concentrates on accelerating the use of Bitcoin, even through the worst of the crypto winters. In a video, pupils are shown learning about Bitcoin in a classroom.

Early exposure to bitcoin could pave the way for widespread adoption and use cases of cryptocurrencies once pupils grow up and become contributing members of society.

El Salvador is driving mass adoption of BTC

Following its legalization as money last year, the nation has contributed to its widespread acceptance. In November of last year, President Nayib Bukele declared that efforts had been made to create a country without income or property taxes.

Last month, the President established a unique Bitcoin Office to oversee all cryptocurrency-related programs. It will also act as a link to arrange meetings between people and the president for the introduction of bitcoin and blockchain technology throughout the nation.