Solana’s Top NFT Projects DeGods and Y00ts to Migrate Chains

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Solana’s Top NFT Projects DeGods and Y00ts to Migrate Chains

Eli Tan - CoinDesk
2022-12-27 02:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

After months of speculation that DeGods and Y00ts, two of the top Solana non-fungible token (NFT) projects, would be leaving the SOL ecosystem, the team behind the projects confirmed the migration on Twitter on Sunday.

DeGods will be moving to Ethereum and Y00ts will be moving to Polygon in early Q1, the team said.

“There’s an argument to be made that [DeGods] has capped out on Solana,” the project’s leader Rohun Vora, known as Frank, said in a Monday Twitter Spaces. “It’s hard to accept, but it’s been tough to grow at the rate we want to grow. If Ethereum is where we have to go to keep growing, it’s what we have to do.”

The collections are two of the buzziest in the Solana NFT market, with DeGods commanding a 515 SOL (around $5,750) floor price at the time of writing, the largest in the ecosystem. Y00ts, DeGod’s sister PFP collection that was released this fall, has a 148 SOL (around $1,660) floor.

Sales of DeGods rose following the news, with the collection’s floor price increasing 12% as of Monday. Sales for Y00ts have stayed relatively calm, with the floor increasing just 5 SOL (around $55). In the week leading up to the announcement, sales of DeGods and Y00ts accounted for nearly 70% of all Solana NFT sale volume, according to data from Magic Eden.

The move was preceded by months of tension on NFT Twitter, with some builders in the Solana NFT space condemning the exit while the collection’s holders largely cheered on the move.

In early December at the Art Basel festival in Miami, rumors circulated on Twitter that the DeGods team asked the Solana Foundation for $5 million to stay on SOL. A representative from the Solana Foundation confirmed the figure to CoinDesk, though the DeGods team declined to comment on the request’s validity.

Another win for Polygon

Y00ts’ move to Polygon came at a price. A DeGods representative told CoinDesk that Polygon paid for the move with a grant from its partnership fund, and the details of the deal will be made public eventually.

Vora said the grant will last “one year, maybe two,” and was not paid up front. It’s unclear what will happen once the grant runs out.

“There are a lot of milestones we have to hit,” Vora said. “And the grant isn’t as much as people think.”

The migration is the latest in Polygon’s partnership winning streak – the layer 2 blockchain has attracted partners as large as Starbucks, Nike, Reddit, Instagram and DraftKings in the past year.

On the backend, DeGod’s move to Ethereum and Polygon could get complicated. It’s rare to see high-profile NFT bridges at this scale – when projects go multi-chain, it’s typically instead in the style of Doodles, who are considering launching Doodles 2 on a layer 2 blockchain while keeping its original collection on Ethereum.

The details of the migration’s technical elements have not yet been announced, but the team has said that Y00tpoints, a token given to Y00ts holders who stake their NFTs, will transfer chains as well.

“What is the worst case scenario here? An exploit on the bridge contract,” Vora said of the move's technical challenges. “We want to do [the migration] as soon as possible, shooting for Q1, but we have to make sure it’s airtight. Bridges are notorious for issues around stuff like this.”

View full text