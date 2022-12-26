Fantom Will Focus On DApp Ecosystem Expansion In 2023

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Fantom Will Focus On DApp Ecosystem Expansion In 2023

Thana - Coincu
2022-12-26 19:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Gas monetization, which would enable revenue sharing for DApps is a crucial component of Cronje’s 2023 Fantom plan.
  • Cronje intends to concentrate on creating the Fantom Virtual Machine and a new storage mechanism in terms of future innovations.
In a recent Medium article published on December 26, decentralized finance architect Andre Cronje restated the Fantom ecosystem’s aims and ambitions for 2023.
Cronje, who previously developed protocols including Yearn.finance and Keep3rV1, also said that he took a position on the boards of both Fantom Foundation Ltd and Fantom Operations Ltd, which manage the ecosystem for the named directed acrylic graph.
Our overarching objective over the next 12 months will be towards creating an environment for dapp developers to build out sustainable businesses, while differentiating ourselves from other layer 1 solutions.
Gas monetization, which would enable revenue sharing for decentralized apps, or DApps, as a development incentive, is a crucial component of Cronje’s 2023 Fantom plan. Additionally, using gas subsidies, Fantom DApps might communicate without a wallet being required to cover the gas costs on its own. Users are not required to have or be aware of FTM during onboarding, according to Cronje.
The distinction between smart contracts and externally held accounts will be eliminated as part of the “gas reform” process so that anybody may start a transaction and pay for gas. On the protocol, other tokens besides FTM would also be acceptable for usage as gas costs.
Cronje intends to concentrate on creating the Fantom Virtual Machine and a new storage mechanism in terms of future innovations. Cronje wrote on the protocol’s financial administration as follows:
As has been communicated publicly, we are in a very sustainable and healthy position given the current economic climate, and especially compared to 2018. This is finally one threat to our existence we do not have to be too concerned about.
As Coincu reported, its community has advocated reducing the protocol’s existing FTM token burn rate from 20% to 5% to fund this initiative.
New governance proposal: dApp Gas Monetization ProgramThis gas monetization program will seek to reward high-quality dApps, retain talented creators, and support #Fantom’s network infrastructure.Read the full detailshttps://t.co/GVBAWXqXBO
— Fantom Foundation (@FantomFDN) December 1, 2022
View full text