PeckShield, the blockchain analytics and security company, reported earlier today that some BitKeep wallet users had their funds drained from the platform.

According to the current estimations, the total amount stolen is roughly $8 million in various digital assets.

After Hacktober, which was the worst month in the crypto industry in terms of hacks and exploits, the attackers seem to be back on the offensive as of now.

The latest to fall victim is the BitKeep wallet, according to Peckshield. The security firm cited a BitKeep official, saying “several users’ funds were stolen.”

They blamed it on a hacked APK version previously downloaded. Some Twitter users confirmed it, saying they had received suspicious emails recently about downloading another version of the wallet, which they thought it could be phishing attacks.

PeckShield added that the amount of stolen cryptocurrencies is about $8 billion for now, including BNB, ETH, USDT, and DAI.

#PeckShieldAlert #BitKeep reported that several users’ funds were stolen, the official stated that possibly due to downloading a hacked APK version ∼$8M worth of assets have been stolen so far, including ~4373 $BNB, 5.4M $USDT, 196k $DAI, and 1233.21 $ETH pic.twitter.com/ZdomZGFWRO — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) December 26, 2022

BitKeep confirmed the exploit on its official Telegram channel, urging users to transfer their funds to the official app available on Google Play Store or the App Store, if they had downloaded the affected APK version.

CryptoPotato reported in mid-October when BitKeep became one of the victims of all the attacks during that month. By exploiting the swap feature on the wallet’s platform, attackers were able to siphon $1 million in crypto.

The post BitKeep Wallet Exploited for $8M in BNB, ETH, USDT, DAI appeared first on CryptoPotato.