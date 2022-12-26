Mark Cuban Wants To Buy Bitcoin At Much Lower Prices

Key Points:

Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, indicated an interest in acquiring additional Bitcoin on an upcoming episode of comedian Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random.”

Cuban has frequently advocated that Bitcoin should be considered a substitute for gold and handled similarly to other asset classes.

However, he added that before making further investments, he wanted to see the biggest cryptocurrency “fall a lot farther,” according to Fortune.

In a Club Random podcast episode to be released Monday, host Bill Maher said he’s “very anti-Bitcoin” and believed in the value of gold.

Mark Cuban replied, “I want Bitcoin to go down much further so I can buy some more.” He added, “If you have gold, you’re dumb as f***.”

Bitcoin has plunged more than 60% in value this year.

Maher replied that gold “never goes away” and is “like a hedge against everything else,” to which Mark Cuban replied:

The episode is scheduled to air on Monday. During his presentation, Cuban responded to Maher’s assertion that gold is a hedge against inflation by saying: “You know what? If you possess gold, you are a moron. Cuban continued to tell Maher that he believes bitcoin is a wise investment, but he cautioned against pressuring others to purchase the cryptocurrency.”

Following the latest FTX meltdown, the billionaire recently told TMZ that it was critical to distinguish between signal and noise. Cuban has frequently advocated that Bitcoin should be considered a substitute for gold and handled similarly to other asset classes.

Currently, the largest cryptocurrency is transacting a little below $17,000.