Gary Wang Is More Dangerous Witness For The SBF Than Caroline Ellison

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Gary Wang Is More Dangerous Witness For The SBF Than Caroline Ellison

Foxy - Coincu
2022-12-26 04:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • FTX co-founder Gary Wang has also cooperated with investigative agencies.
  • Given the extent of Gary’s influence at FTX, he would be a more unfavorable witness for the SBF than Caroline Ellison.
  • He also previously pleaded guilty to helping create the underlying code that would allow Alameda to “maintain an unlimited line of credit” on FTX and several other privileges.
Sam Bankman-Fried is still struggling to prove his “cleanliness”. However, this seems to be more difficult when the two key recipients, Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, have respectively pleaded guilty. In my opinion, Gary’s guilty plea may be more difficult to refute than Caroline Ellison to the SBF.
A recent Bloomberg article analyzed that compared to former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, FTX co-founder Gary Wang is much more important to FTX. This makes him a more dangerous SBF witness.
The SBF had previously blamed Caroline Ellison for the collapse of FTX, but this defense was weakened by Gary Wang’s plea agreement.
“I think it would be hard for the SBF to claim that he didn’t know what Gary Wang was doing. It would be very effective if these two co-witnesses testified against him at the trial.”
Sarah Paul, a former US attorney in New York, said
Gary Wang and SBF have a very close relationship. Gary Wang and SBF first met at math camp in high school, and they were roommates at MIT.
They started developing FTX while sharing a home in Berkeley, California, with Gary Wang writing the code for the exchange, which launched in 2019. The two live together in Hong Kong and most recently in the Bahamas. SBF owns 90% of Alameda shares, while Gary Wang owns only 10%.
Gary served as chief executive officer of Alameda until Caroline Ellison was appointed chief executive late last year.
As alleged by the CFTC, Gary helped create the underlying code that would allow Alameda to “maintain an unlimited line of credit” on FTX, and Gary also helped create other avenues that gave Alameda an unfair advantage in trading Translating on the platform, including Fast execution time.
Legal experts say the money transfer to Alameda can hardly be explained as mismanagement rather than fraud, and that the testimony of his former colleagues could be damaging to the SBF.
In other cases, faced with such witnesses, the defendants tried to turn the tables by treating the collaborators as real bad guys who were lying to save themselves.
Earlier news on December 22, former CEO of Alameda and FTX Lianchuang pleaded guilty to criminal charges brought by US prosecutors and fraud charges brought by US CFTC respectively. The US SEC accused Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang of defrauding FTX investors and both complied with the settlement.
View full text