Most Popular NFT Project Solana, DeGods Will Move To Ethereum In 2023

NFT Degods will move to Ethereum in 2023.

Degods was identified as one of the core collections of Solana NFT.

The project left after rumors broke out that Solana was allegedly “extorting” $5 million with an NFT project.

The questions raised earlier have received official answers from the most famous NFT collection on Solana, DeGods when suddenly announced that the NFT Degods will move to Ethereum next year.

DeGods will officially bridge to Ethereum in Q1 of 2023.The bridge is not the destination. It is on the path to get there. pic.twitter.com/Wy8CbGx5VZ — DeGods III (@DeGodsNFT) December 25, 2022

As mentioned in the previous Coincu News article, in the context of Solana facing a severe crisis following the collapse of FTX, rumors have surfaced that the most “mighty” NFT project in the world has emerged. The ecosystem accused the Solana Foundation of “blackmailing” $5 million to continue to exist with this blockhain.

All focus at that time was on DeGods with a series of different theories from events closely related to the project’s past with FTX Ventures and Solana Ventures. However, the story is only speculation, not confirmed by DeGods.

Perhaps DeGods has implicitly answered this question through the announcement that the project will officially “move home” to the Ethereum ecosystem in the first quarter of 2023.

DeGods creator Frank III has also confirmed this information with a more detailed description with y00ts – another NFT collection that Dust Labs (developer of DeGods) will also migrate to Polygon, DeGods to Ethereum and DeGods ecosystem token – DUST will be integrated with both Polygon and Ethereum.

I wrote this because I think it's important. pic.twitter.com/vswHUX32MM — Frank III (@frankdegods) December 25, 2022

Besides, Frank III also confirmed to the DeGods community that the project’s decision to migrate is not equivalent to criticizing the Solana ecosystem as the rumors are happening on social networking sites.

However, this move to abandon Solana is not entirely surprising if not to deny that it was predicted in the rumor mentioned in the article by the losses Solana has suffered so far.

As of the time of writing, TVL Solana has broken out of the top 10 largest blockchain platforms in the market, owning $ 218 million, falling from over $ 1 billion recorded in November 2022.

