White Hat Hackers Crack the Code: Over $65M in Crypto Bug Bounties Since 2020

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

White Hat Hackers Crack the Code: Over $65M in Crypto Bug Bounties Since 2020

Mandy Williams - CryptoPotato
2022-12-26 01:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Immunefi, a leading bug bounty platform for the cryptocurrency industry, has paid out a total of $65 million to white hat hackers since its founding in 2020.
These ethical hackers search for vulnerabilities in smart contracts and blockchain projects and are rewarded for reporting them to Immunefi. This helps to secure users’ assets and prevent bad actors from stealing funds.

Smart Contract Bugs Account for Majority of Paid Reports

According to Immunefi, 58.3% of the paid reports were for smart contract vulnerabilities, with 728 submissions. There were 488 submissions for cases in the Websites and Applications category, making up 39.1% of the total, and 32, or 2.6%, for Distributed Ledger Technology/Blockchain cases.
However, while Websites and Applications had the second highest number of submissions, they only accounted for 2.9% of the payouts, while smart contract bugs represented 89.6% of the payments.
Some projects have paid out more in bounties than others. Aurora, Wormhole, Optimism, Polygon, and an unnamed company offered $30.2 million in payments through their bounty programs in 2021, with an average payout of $52,800 and a median payout of $2,000.

Over $52M Paid This Year

In 2022, Immunefi facilitated over $52 million in payments to white hat hackers due to the increase in crypto hacks that resulted in a loss of over $3 billion in assets.
The highest paid bounty of the year was a $10 million reward for a vulnerability discovered in the Wormhole decentralized messaging protocol, and another $6 million was paid for a bug found in the Aurora Ethereum-compatible layer-two scaling solution.

Web3 Bug Bounties Higher Than Those for Web2

Web3 bug bounties tend to be larger than those for Web2, due to the large amounts of capital held in smart contracts.
As Immunefi explains, “A $5,000 bounty payout for a critical vulnerability may work in the web2 world, but it does not work in the web3 world. If the direct loss of funds for a web3 vulnerability could be up to $50 million, then it makes sense to offer a much larger bounty size to incentivize good behavior.”
Interestingly, the Wormhole bounty alone is larger than the $8.7 million paid out by Google’s Vulnerability Reward Programs in the past year.
The post White Hat Hackers Crack the Code: Over $65M in Crypto Bug Bounties Since 2020 appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text