Flash news
Despite Wave Of Layoffs, Crypto-Related Jobs In 2022 Passed 80,000

Foxy - CoinCu
2022-12-23 07:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Crypto-Related Jobs in 2022 reached 82,200, an increase of 351% compared to 2019.
  • Trading and brokerage sector accounted for the highest proportion at 50%.
  • Binance ranks as the largest in the industry, with a staff of 7,300.
Despite a long crypto winter and a sharp drop in their prices, crypto-related jobs are still thriving and attracting human resources. Specifically, crypto-related jobs in 2022 reached 82,200, a spike of about 351% from 2019’s 18,200 figure, Block Research data published on December 21.
Block Research published data on December 21 that the number of crypto-related jobs will reach 82,200 in 2022, an increase of about 351% from 18,200 in 2019.
Analysis of the employment structure shows that trade and brokerage account for the highest proportion with 50%, reaching 41,136 jobs. The researchers note that with the dizzying growth of crypto users worldwide, more crypto-related job opportunities are likely to open up in the coming years, and it will account for an large share in the job market.
Crypto sector employees by category. Source: The Block
Despite the slowdown in growth in the NFT sector, the sector still ranks third in terms of employment, with 6,738 jobs or 8%.
In terms of major employers, crypto exchanges dominate the industry, with Binance being the largest with 7,300 employees, followed by Coinbase.
Largest companies in the crypto sector. Source: The Block
At the same time, the market correction in 2022 is also reflected in the 2022 crypto market employment trends, with most organizations having to lay off employees to stay afloat.
As the largest employer and owner of the largest exchange in the world by trading volume, Binance prides itself on not having to lay off its employees during the crypto winter, even actively recruiting more talents, especially the position of legal advisor to meet legal compliance in the process of expanding to the worldwide market.
Leading crypto sector 2022 layoffs. Source: The Block
The total number of layoffs in crypto companies this year also recorded the highest in recent years at 9,564, with trading platform Crypto.com accounting for the highest share at 24%. Elsewhere, Coinbase, Kraken, and Bybit each had 6% of total employees laid off.
In the context of the worldwide economic downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this can be considered a glimmer of hope for the job market.
View full text