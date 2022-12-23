copy link
Pancakeswap Completes Its BNB Prediction Maintenance
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-12-23 08:10
The Pancakeswap team informed its community via Twitter on Thursday that it has completed its BNB Prediction maintenance. Pancakeswap has also completed the ChainLink Oracle upgrade and PancakeSwap BNB Prediction has resumed.
PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens.
