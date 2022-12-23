Core Scientific Was Approved For $37.5 Million Bankruptcy Loan From Existing Creditors

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Core Scientific Was Approved For $37.5 Million Bankruptcy Loan From Existing Creditors

Foxy - Coincu
2022-12-23 03:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Core Scientific was approved for a $37.5 million loan in January 2023.
  • The new loan providers still believe in the long-term growth of the company.
On December 23, the Court announced that US bitcoin miner Core Scientific was approved on Thursday for a $37.5 million loan from a group of existing creditors to fund the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to Reuters.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones approved Core Scientific’s temporary bankruptcy loan during a court hearing in Houston, Texas. The company will seek final approval for the loan and be allowed to borrow another $37.5 million in January, although the company’s attorneys say they’re open to better financing options from other lenders.
Kris Hansen, who provided the new loan on behalf of creditors, said in court that despite Core Scientific’s recent challenges and the falling bitcoin price, existing stakeholders still have confidence in the company’s long-term viability.
Ahead of the news on December 21, Core Science filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The reason it was filed was due to the sharp drop in the price of bitcoin, the high cost of bitcoin mining energy, in addition to the $7 million in outstanding debt from its Celsius Network and plans to convert most of the debt into equity.
The largest cryptocurrency mining company in the United States has announced that Core Scientific can sell some facilities under construction with a capacity of up to 1 Gigawatt after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on December 21.
Core Scientific is currently the largest in the industry with around 800 to 850 megawatts of mining capacity. The mine it can sell is expected to come online in 2023, with a mining capacity of up to 1 billion watts.
The company warned in October that it could run out of money at the end of the year and bankruptcy was an option, but things seemed to have changed last week, with B. Riley offering the miners the package $72 million in financing to extend Core Science’s life by two years and save the company from bankruptcy.
View full text