Avalanche Subnets Now Can Communicate And Share Data

Banff 5 comes in with Avalanche Warp Messaging will let the subnets communicate and share data with each other.

AWM developers can either establish their own message specifications or use already standards from other teams.

AvalancheGo, a blockchain software implementation written in the Go programming language, has been updated by Banff 5, which brings native communications to all Avalanche Subnets.

The upgrade is crucial for the firm network since it includes the Avalanche Warp Messaging communication protocol for Avalanche-based blockchains (also known as subnets). The function aims to increase the developer-friendliness of the firm’s blockchain ecosystem by enabling subnets to exchange data and digital assets.

#Avalanche Warp Messaging (AWM) is here–bringing fast, native communications to all Subnets. Build your own VM and interoperate with other Subnets Compound dApp capabilities by messaging contracts on other Subnets No reliance on Bridges More! https://t.co/QsKKZIWOlQ — Avalanche (@avalancheavax) December 22, 2022

Besides, Banff 5 extends the ability of Avalanche developers to not only write custom blockchains or subnets for different use cases in the Go and Rust programming languages, but subnets can also communicate with each other.

To validate messages and data across chains, the subnet messaging system uses a cutting – edge cryptographic technology called “BLS multi signatures.” To use the protocol, any subnet’s security validators can create a BLS signature that verifies a request to transfer assets or data to another subnet.

The upgrade eliminates the need for individual subnet projects to deploy and manage their own bridges. While, the mechanism also holds the potential to open the door for new use cases such as cross-chain staking of tokens, according to the team.

Avalanche Warp Messaging (AWM) is the catalyst that will spark a Cambrian explosion of Avalanche subnet development, With this release, you can launch your own Go- or Rust-based blockchain and reward any node that stakes your own token for validating it, all while natively interoperating with an ecosystem of other builders doing the same thing. said Patrick O’Grady, head of engineering at Ava Labs

Additionally, AWM developers can either establish their own message specifications or use already standards from other teams. There are more chances for the development community to use AWM and release more advanced communications formats because there are no predefined standards to adhere to.