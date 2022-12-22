Exchange
Argentine Football Association Partners With Metaverse Startup Upland

Harold - Coincu
2022-12-22 20:57
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • The Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed its official partnership deal with the Silicon Valley-based web3 firm Uplands to showcase its football experiences in the metaverse.
  • Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF), the nation’s professional football league, anticipates utilizing Uplands metaverse capabilities to support fan engagement between Argentine football fans, teams, and players under the new integration.
  • The Argentine Football Association plans to provide virtual economies, asset production, and ownership of digital real estate. The announcement states that all NFT sales proceeds would go toward operating expenses for the Argentinean top-flight league.
One of the Argentine Football Association’s (AFA) initial forays toward Web3 fan involvement is a partnership with metaverse company Upland.
Through a formal licensing agreement between the AFA and the Silicon Valley-based company, the nation’s professional football league will make its debut in Upland’s metaverse.
“With AFA, we're able to offer more opportunities than ever before to Argentinian fans, new & old, empowering them with the true meaning of web3, which is community-focused & entrepreneurial, [CONT] pic.twitter.com/KgjGpvzbQL
— Upland (@UplandMe) December 22, 2022
Through the agreement, the Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF) will be integrated into Upland’s metaverse platform, enabling fan interaction between Argentine football fans, clubs, and players.
Argentina is also the team that has just won the most prestigious title on the planet, the World Cup Champion.
AFA President Claudio Fabian Tapia, said in a statement:
“The Argentine Professional League has long awaited opportunities to take advantage of emerging technologies to enhance our League’s fan experience. This agreement allows us to partner with the best creators of technology and new digital products and thus generate a new source of income for all participating clubs.”
Lionel Messi, captain of the Argentina national team
Users will have the option to launch virtual enterprises through Upland in order to resell LPF digital collectibles in user-owned and -operated stores situated on virtual properties. The metaverse platform is creating a digital environment that will enable asset creation, digital land ownership, and a virtual economy.
Gamified chances are said to feature a range of digital treasures related to Argentine football, such as teams, clubs, players, tickets, game highlights, historical moments, and other special deals.
Additionally, the relationship is a first for Upland because it grants exclusive ownership of highlight reels from LPF matches. As consumers buy, sell, and trade legal digital assets, the sale of a variety of nonfungible tokens is expected to give the Argentinian top-flight league a new source of income.
The arrangement with the Argentine Football Association follows Upland’s collaborations with FIFA and the Portuguese Premier League team, FC Porto. In accordance with the latter agreement, Upland provided authorized digital memorabilia for the Qatar 2022 World Cup that featured highlights from the most recent competition.
