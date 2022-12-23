Exchange
Aave DAO Votes to Integrate Chainlink Proof-of-Reserves to Tighten Network Security

Cam Thompson - CoinDesk
2022-12-23 00:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Decentralized lending protocol Aave will implement a “proof of reserve” system to protect bridged assets on Avalanche, a decentralized finance (DeFi) twist on the centralized exchanges racing to shore up customer confidence in the wake of FTX.

The DAO behind Aave, the popular DeFi protocol on Ethereum, approved blockchain oracle Chainlink’s Proof-of-Reserve smart contract by a vote of over 99% in favor. It will specifically cover Aave v2 and v3 on the Avalanche blockchain.

Bridged assets are DeFi’s way of moving value between blockchains that don’t normally communicate with each other. The asset gets locked in a smart contract on its home chain; then, a clone is issued on the target network. Aave v3 on Avalanche has bridged versions of DAI, USDT and USDC, among other tokens.

But this setup creates many security vulnerabilities, and hackers have repeatedly exploited token bridges. This year, Web3 game Axie Infinity’s Ronin network and cross-chain protocol Nomad faced exploits totalling over $800 million due to breaches on their token-bridges.

Bored Ghost Developing, the Web3 studio behind the proposal, says its PoR smart contracts will give an extra layer of security to Aave’s Avalanche implementation, but can also help mitigate attacks on bridged assets on the network.

“The focus is more on automatically detecting and acting whenever any symptom of security issues on a bridge appears,” said Ernesto Boado, the former CTO at Aave and co-founder Bored Ghost Developing, which wrote the proposal. “We think that obviously, transparency goes first, in this case, our development goes a step further.”

The proposal will see Aave use ChainLink PoR’s aggregator smart contract to protect tokens on the original network (Ethereum) as well as their bridged versions on the target network (Avalanche).

Max Melcher, GTM Lead Proof of Reserve at Chainlink Labs told CoinDesk that Proof of Reserves allow decentralized technologies to accurately report on reserve values, rather than trusting a single party to do so.

“Leveraging Chainlink Proof of Reserve, Aave can verify that bridged assets accepted on the platform are fully collateralized before allowing users to borrow against them,” said Melcher.

Proof of Reserves have recently been in the news post-collapse of FTX, as the industry is demanding transparency from exchanges. Earlier this month, popular exchange Crypto.com’s reserve ratios show that investors’ assets are safely backed. Last week, Binance’s auditor Mazars cut ties with the exchange, raising questions about the exchange’s reserves, or lack thereof.

View full text