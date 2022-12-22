CZ Ranked as the Most Influential Crypto Personality in 2022

Crypto Twitter voted for the most influential crypto personality for 2022 on WhaleChart’s poll.

Changpeng Zhao, Sam Bankman-Fried, Charles Hoskinson, and Vitalik Buterin were nominees.

CZ is currently leading the board with 35.5% votes in the majority.

The crypto news platform, WhaleChart’s official Twitter account held a poll to determine who has been the most influential person in the crypto industry in 2022. The poll had four options users could choose from, including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, and the bankrupt cryptocurrency FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

While all of them are overlords of the web 3.0 landscape, the top cryptocurrency exchange Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is leading the board with 35.5% votes, as of this writing.

Meanwhile, Charles Hoskinson ranked second with 34.3% votes, followed by Sam Bankman-Fried in third with 18.9% votes. Vitalik Buterin recorded 11.3% votes and currently ranks in the fourth position.

However, in the comment section, the crypto Twitter community appeared to be repeating one name that has been unfortunately left out from the nominations, which is, Richard Heart. Heart is a very popular crypto influencer and YouTuber with over 290,000 followers on Twitter, alongside more than 150,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Zhao, who is currently the most influential crypto personality according to the poll, has recently been putting 100% of his efforts into securing customer assets on Binance. He announced on December 15 that people can withdraw 100% of the assets they have on Binance and the company will not have an issue on any given day.

Additionally, he called out fractional reserves, claiming that it is “not ok” for crypto business to run their operations on a portion of user funds, and must “hold user assets one-to-one.”

While Bankman-Fried is not on the top of the popular list, he certainly has created a major impact on 2022’s crypto market with consequences echoing into the incoming year. With a new layer of skepticism that surrounds traders and investors, Zhao reassured Binance users that withdrawals and deposits are part of “Business as usual” for the exchange.