CoinGecko Reveals the Top 10 Metaverse Tokens by Market Cap

Ben GCrypto shares the top 10 biggest metaverse tokens.

Internet computer (ICP) is the biggest metaverse token by market cap.

SAND’s weekly performance is struggling as it is currently in the red by more than 19%.

Yesterday, the CEO of Generation Crypto Media Channel who goes by the name of Ben GCrypto took to Twitter to announce the top 10 Metaverse cryptocurrencies by market cap.

In the top position is Internet computer (ICP). The crypto is currently trading at $3.71 after a 2.81% increase in price over the last 24 hours. The crypto is, however, in the red by more than 6% over the last week, at press time. With its market cap of $1,035,978,055, ICP is currently the 37th biggest cryptocurrency overall in terms of market capitalization.

Axie Infinity (AXS) takes the second spot, currently priced at $6.77. AXS weakened against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) by about 0.67% and 1.07% respectively over the last day, at the reporting time.

The Sandbox (SAND) is the third biggest Metaverse token on the list. This crypto is currently worth $0.4446 after a 1.18% increase in price over the last day. SAND’s weekly performance, however, is struggling a bit as the price of the token is down by more than 19% in seven days.

The other Metaverse cryptos in the top five include Decentraland (MANA), which is currently in the green by just over 0.01%, and Enjin Coin (ENJ) which is down by 0.24% over the last 24 hours.

The other Metaverse cryptos in the top 10 are Magic (MAGIC), Render (RNDR), Merit Circle (MC), FLOKI (FLOKI), and Illuvium (ILV).