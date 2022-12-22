Binance Launches New Features for its Web3-Centric Community Platform Binance Feed

Many people have considered Twitter a crypto hub or a social media platform for Web3, but besides Twitter, Binance has been building its Web3-centric social platform called Binance Feed.

Since its launch in October, Binance Feed has amassed about one million daily active users, registering a 50% month-over-month growth. The number of creators has also surged, with over 1,200 creators now actively sharing content on the platform.

In the aim to further improve the Binance Feed platform, and make it more social-like, Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure, has now introduced a new version of Binance Feed integrated with some critical updates, including a redesigned profile page, poll and emoji animations, comment features and more.

Core New Features of the Updated Binance Feed

The new features launched on December 22nd today allow users to access and discover the latest Web3 and crypto news, and for creators, it gives them a chance to further engage with their community.

The new features of the updated Binance Feed include a new and more interactive web interface that allows users to discover as well as create content on different devices and a revamped profile page section that authorizes users and content creators to customize their profiles however they want.

The update didn’t exempt community interactions as it comes with ‘Poll’ and ‘emoji animations,’ an interactive tool that can be used for community engagements. A comment section is also now added to the Binance Feed, allowing users to put out their thoughts, opinions, and ideas while also fostering engagement between content creators and their consumers.

The Increasing Adoption of Binance Feed

Overall, Binance Feed has had a significant increase in growth since its launch; even top creators and media platforms are now adopting it as one of their means of content publishing. Cointelegraph has been one of the fastest-growing pages on Binance Feed, amassing more than 33,900 followers.

Other creators like COINCU and CoinGape Media have also so far accumulated large followings, with each having around 35,000 followers, adding to the Feed’s adoption momentum.

Aside from being a news platform, Binance Feed serves as a community-first platform for Web3 content creators, influencers, and thought leaders to share their expertise, insights, and opinions with users.

The platform hosts trending topics surrounding the crypto economy, covering more than 400 distinct topics, and learns from user behavior. The more a user interacts with the feed, clicks, and engages with different content, the feed recognizes the type of content the user might like and starts recommending the user content based on their engagements.