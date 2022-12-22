Elon Musk Integrates Bitcoin, Ethereum Price Charts On Twitter, Where’s Dogecoin?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Elon Musk Integrates Bitcoin, Ethereum Price Charts On Twitter, Where’s Dogecoin?

Jake Simmons - Bitcoinist
2022-12-22 09:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
In an unexpected move, Elon Musk has introduced a new feature on Twitter that should please the broader crypto community, but disappoint Dogecoin fans. Twitter launched live charts for the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin and Ethereum, late Wednesday night (ET).
Users of Twitter will see the charts with live data of the price of BTC and ETH when they use the search function and enter either the full name or the abbreviation (BTC or ETH). The new feature is an improvement called “$Cashtags” that was announced by the Twitter business account on Wednesday.
In addition to BTC and ETH, Twitter’s new feature also supports well-known stocks and exchange-traded funds by prefixing the ticker symbol with a $ symbol. Other cryptocurrencies besides Bitcoin and Ethereum are not supported yet. Most notably, there is currently no support for Elon Musk’s favorite coin, Dogecoin (DOGE).

Bitcoin and Ether Included, But No Dogecoin

The Twitter business account said it plans to implement more financial market data and improve the user experience “in the coming weeks.” Elon Musk himself tweeted shortly after the feature’s launch that this is “one of many product improvements coming to financial Twitter! Nice work by Twitter team.”
However, at press time, Musk did not provide a comment as to why Dogecoin was not or will be integrated in the future.
Notably, the charts are provided by TradingView and link to the American trading platform Robinhood. So far, it is unknown whether the three companies have entered into a cooperation and were involved in the feature launch.
However, it is conceivable that Musk, who has been struggling with slumping advertising revenue on Twitter in recent weeks, is not offering the referral service to Robinhood free of charge. Crypto Twitter is known to be popular and comprises a large audience, which Musk is now funnelling to the trading platform, where people will also see a “Sign Up To Buy” button. So financial incentives are a distinct possibility.
In addition, Twitter has become increasingly crypto-friendly in recent months, introducing Bitcoin and Ethereum tips and various NFT features, among others. Rumors have been circulating recently that a crypto payment feature and its own Twitter Coin could be launched.
The news comes just days after Elon Musk launched a poll that ended in such a way that users voted for Musk to leave as Twitter CEO. Musk announced yesterday that he is currently looking for a successor and will remain CEO until one is found.
At press time, the Dogecoin price continues to see a rather dismal week. Over the last seven days, DOGE has fallen 16%.
View full text