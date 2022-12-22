The zkEVM From Polygon Has Entered Its Second Public Testnet

Key Points:

The layer-2 solution that Polygon developed especially for Ethereum has been deployed to a second public testnet.

Because zkEVM is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and makes use of the technique known as ZK-Rollups, it guarantees that any projects built using zkEVM will have a simple time integrating with the Ethereum network.

The final trial run for Polygon’s zkEVM before the introduction of the official mainnet has begun, as the cryptocurrency enters its second testnet.

After announcing the launch of an impressive first public testnet more than 2 months ago, Polygon has moved the layer-2 solution that it specifically created for Ethereum to a second public testnet.

According to the release, the zkEVM testnet will be putting a new upgrade that permits exponential Ethereum scalability known as recursion through its paces. Polygon considers zkEVM to be an innovative scaling solution that makes use of zero-knowledge proof, and the company anticipates that it will soon usher in a new age for the Ethereum ecosystem.

zkEVM is a new scaling technology for Ethereum that was introduced back in July. It has been gaining attention over the course of the past year. Earlier this month, the proprietor of the MetaMask wallet, ConsenSys, also launched a private testnet for the zkEVM cryptocurrency.

Because zkEVM is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and makes use of the ZK-Rollups technology, it ensures that any projects that are constructed using zkEVM will have an easy time integrating with the Ethereum network.

The advanced technology of ZK-Rollups reduces the prices of transactions on Ethereum and significantly increases its speed. It also makes it more simple for developers to create apps. Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, once referred to ZK-Rollups as a “game changer” and predicts that they will soon knock down Optimistic.

Despite the ongoing crypto winter, Polygon, which is noted for being an early layer-1 Proof-of-Stake network, is continuing to make significant progress.

The zkSync platform, which is also part of the zkEVM family, was able to successfully raise $200 million in a Series C fundraising round last month. zkSync is the host for hundreds of different projects and is also a component of the ZK-Rollups group on Ethereum, which was built by Matter Labs. Since February 2022, the project has been using testnet, and on October 29, it began testing “Baby Alpha” for mainnet 2.0.