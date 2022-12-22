Exchange
Samsung Electronics Will Launch First NFT Tradable And Display TVs In The First Half Of 2023

Foxy - Coincu
2022-12-22 07:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • In the first half of 2023, Samsung Electronics will launch smart TVs that can display and trade NFTs.
  • The company is working on methods such as cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.
  • Samsung is gradually developing the market based on blockchain technologies.
Samsung Electronics will launch the world’s first TVs that are tradable and display a non-fungible token (NFT) in the first half of next year.
As reported by Hankook Ilbo on the 22nd, Samsung Electronics will unveil its NFT trading service for TVs at CES, the world’s largest information technology fair, to be held in Las Vegas on January 5 next year.
This service allows NFT transactions by installing an application on a smart TV and provides the function of displaying purchased works on the TV.
Samsung Electronics plans to install three NFT applications developed by the three companies, Nifty Gateway in the US, La Collection in France and Art Token in South Korea, on smart TVs.
It is known that various methods such as virtual assets (cryptocurrency) are being considered for payment methods.
This year, tech giant Samsung aims to use blockchain technology to develop a new security solution that helps its smart devices to protect each other.
Samsung’s new security solution, called Knox Matrix, is based on a private blockchain platform and is applied on all of its smart devices. With security and privacy a top priority for users, Samsung Electronics is taking its device security experience to the next level with the award that debuted at this year’s Samsung Developer Conference (SDC).
As updated in an earlier Coincu News article, the tech company also made its way into the Metaverse by choosing to establish its own location on Decentraland, an Ethereum-based metaverse platform. The “House of Sam” environment will allow users to virtually interact with various Samsung devices and play mini-games to receive Samsung-branded gifts for their avatars.
House of Sam will offer a series of mini-games tied to the brand, as well as prizes in the form of a special Decentraland wearable for its avatar. This is considered one of the direct advancements that Samsung has put into the metaverse.
View full text