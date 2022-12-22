Polygon Developers Introduce Major Updates to the Polygon zkEVM

The Polygon team announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has introduced major updates to the Polygon zkEVM code. Researchers at Polygon are introducing the pioneering use of recursion in a zkEVM, resulting in batch aggregation. In addition, an optimized prover now generates proofs for a batch in under 4 minutes (down from 10).

According to the Polygon team, with the introduction of recursion, Polygon zkEVM can use one ZK validity proof to validate a batch of other ZK proofs, each of which can, in turn, validate multiple transactions.