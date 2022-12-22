copy link
create picture
more
Polygon Developers Introduce Major Updates to the Polygon zkEVM
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-12-22 07:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The Polygon team announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has introduced major updates to the Polygon zkEVM code. Researchers at Polygon are introducing the pioneering use of recursion in a zkEVM, resulting in batch aggregation. In addition, an optimized prover now generates proofs for a batch in under 4 minutes (down from 10).
According to the Polygon team, with the introduction of recursion, Polygon zkEVM can use one ZK validity proof to validate a batch of other ZK proofs, each of which can, in turn, validate multiple transactions.
Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.
View full text