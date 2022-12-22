copy link
create picture
more
ANKR Delivers Scalability for BOMB Money
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-12-22 07:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The Ankr team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it has delivered scalability for BOMB Money on its Bomb Chain (their layer-1 blockchain). Bomb Money blockchain is set to launch on January 9th and was custom-built to power their upcoming mobile app, offering one-click Web3 wallet creation and simple staking.
Ankr Network is building a full-stack cloud infrastructure and marketplace for container-based cloud services. Users can now stake FTM tokens on Ankr to earn ANKR tokens.
View full text