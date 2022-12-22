ANKR Delivers Scalability for BOMB Money

The Ankr team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it has delivered scalability for BOMB Money on its Bomb Chain (their layer-1 blockchain). Bomb Money blockchain is set to launch on January 9th and was custom-built to power their upcoming mobile app, offering one-click Web3 wallet creation and simple staking.

Ankr Network is building a full-stack cloud infrastructure and marketplace for container-based cloud services. Users can now stake FTM tokens on Ankr to earn ANKR tokens.