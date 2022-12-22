Law Firm Rosca Scarlato Investigating Complaints Against Silvergate On Behalf Of Certain FTX Users

Key Point:

Rosca Scarlato LLC will investigate claims against Silvergate Capital Corporation.

Silvergate is accused of being a bridge for fraud by FTX and Alameda.

Law firm Rosca Scarlato appeals to whistleblowers with attractive rewards.

In its recent public announcement, law firm Rosca Scarlato said it would stand up to investigate complaints against Silvergate Capital Corporation, a subsidiary of the Bank Silvergate products, from FTX users about allegations.

As updated in previous Coincu News articles, a class-action lawsuit involving this company has been filed in the US Court alleging the bank played a key role in the scam of FTX and Alameda Research by Sam Bankman-Fried. Silvergate’s platform, the Silvergate Exchange Network (“SEN”), provides payment, lending and financing solutions to crypto companies and investors.

The accusers allege that Silvergate played an integral role in the FTX scam by maintaining accounts, and aiding and abetting the demise of FTX and violating Alameda Research’s fiduciary duty.

After the collapse of FTX, 3 Senators Elizabeth Warren, Roger Marshall and John F. Kennedy wrote to Silvergate CEO Alan Lane asking about their relationship with the company FTX.

Silvergate CEO Alan Lane

In response, Alan Lane also said the company is looking into transactions between Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX and his investment firm Alameda Research.

On the part of the law firm Rosca Scarlato, they urge any relevant information to be encouraged or likely that they will take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under this scheme, whistleblowers who provide initial information can receive rewards totaling up to 30% of the amount recovered.

Shares of crypto-friendly bank Silvergate (SI) are down 14% on Tuesday at $18.03, down nearly 90% year-to-date and more than 30% over the past month. The last time SI traded at this price was in October 2020 hitting a new two-year low due to its relationship with the now-failed exchange FTX.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) stock price. Source: Yahoo Finance