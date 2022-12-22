Binance Will Delete A User’s API Key After 30 Days Of Inactivity

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance Will Delete A User’s API Key After 30 Days Of Inactivity

Chubbi - Coincu
2022-12-22 05:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • When a Binance account hasn’t been accessed for 30 days, the corresponding API key is removed.
  • Because 3Commas software uses API accounts, it can be utilized on many exchanges at once from a single 3Commas account, causing ripples across the industry.
Users have been notified by Binance that inactive API Keys and unwhitelisted IP addresses will be removed after 30 days.
If a user’s Binance account is dormant for 30 days, the associated API key will be deleted.
After a string of API Key leaks from external services, this is an additional precaution. Two business days after users are notified, Binance will confirm the removal of the deactivated APIs.
API keys are credentials that let programs and apps recognize and communicate with one another, and this key of a cryptocurrency exchange allows consumers to conduct transactions through a third-party app.
Many Binance users’ API Keys were recently thought to have been compromised after their provider, 3Commas, leaked the information. Many other exchanges are impacted because 3Commas software connects to API accounts and can be used on numerous exchanges simultaneously from a single 3Commas account.
Binance has previously dealt with situations involving “exceptional transactions” on user accounts, such as the purchase of a significant quantity of cryptocurrencies that caused a jump in the price chart. Upon learning that the problem was caused by API leaks from other parties, specifically Skyrex and 3commas, Binance CEO CZ issued a warning and recommended that its users remove the affected apps.
Similar exploits have not stopped happening, therefore this problem persists. Some even pointed fingers at the exchange and asked for compensation, however Binance has temporarily banned one account for making “unreasonable” allegations and accounts that knowingly took part to gain from the unexpected price drop.
Many have voiced concerns that Binance is “abusing authority” by intervening too heavily in the trading operations of its consumers. The risk of API Key leaks can be better managed in the long run thanks to the current policy, which deletes IP addresses after more than 30 days of inactivity.
View full text