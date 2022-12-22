Binance Will Delete A User’s API Key After 30 Days Of Inactivity

Key Points:

When a Binance account hasn’t been accessed for 30 days, the corresponding API key is removed.

Because 3Commas software uses API accounts, it can be utilized on many exchanges at once from a single 3Commas account, causing ripples across the industry.

After a string of API Key leaks from external services, this is an additional precaution. Two business days after users are notified, Binance will confirm the removal of the deactivated APIs.

API keys are credentials that let programs and apps recognize and communicate with one another, and this key of a cryptocurrency exchange allows consumers to conduct transactions through a third-party app.

Many Binance users’ API Keys were recently thought to have been compromised after their provider, 3Commas, leaked the information. Many other exchanges are impacted because 3Commas software connects to API accounts and can be used on numerous exchanges simultaneously from a single 3Commas account.

Binance has previously dealt with situations involving “exceptional transactions” on user accounts, such as the purchase of a significant quantity of cryptocurrencies that caused a jump in the price chart. Upon learning that the problem was caused by API leaks from other parties, specifically Skyrex and 3commas, Binance CEO CZ issued a warning and recommended that its users remove the affected apps.

Similar exploits have not stopped happening, therefore this problem persists. Some even pointed fingers at the exchange and asked for compensation, however Binance has temporarily banned one account for making “unreasonable” allegations and accounts that knowingly took part to gain from the unexpected price drop.

Many have voiced concerns that Binance is “abusing authority” by intervening too heavily in the trading operations of its consumers. The risk of API Key leaks can be better managed in the long run thanks to the current policy, which deletes IP addresses after more than 30 days of inactivity.