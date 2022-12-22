British Columbia Province In Western Canada, Will Prevent New Bitcoin Miners From Operating

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

British Columbia Province In Western Canada, Will Prevent New Bitcoin Miners From Operating

Annie - Coincu
2022-12-22 04:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • British Columbia, Canada, will deny electricity to new crypto mining firms, according to a press release published by the provincial government on Dec. 21.
  • The new rules will have an impact on 21 cryptocurrency mining projects that are now requesting 1,403 megawatt hours.
  • The seven bitcoin mining operations that are currently running in British Columbia utilize much less energy—just 273 megawatt hours.
According to a press statement issued by the provincial government on December 21, new cryptocurrency mining companies in British Columbia will not be allowed to use power.
Those applications will be turned down by BC Hydro, a government-owned business and the only electricity provider in the province.
Josie Osborne, the energy minister, decried mining as a practice, saying:
“Cryptocurrency mining consumes massive amounts of electricity to run and cool banks of high-powered computers 24/7/365, while creating very few jobs in the local economy.”
Osborne continued by saying that the choice would save energy for other uses. The program will specifically assist in supplying electricity to those who adopt heat pumps and electric cars, as well as to enterprises that create jobs or have environmental missions.
For the following 18 months, the policy will be temporarily in effect. Companies engaged in cryptocurrency mining that haven’t yet requested an electricity connection or are just starting the process will be impacted. Existing crypto mining companies won’t be impacted by the policy.
According to today’s press release, the new rules will have an impact on 21 cryptocurrency mining projects that are now requesting 1,403 megawatt hours. The province referred to that figure as “unprecedented” and contrasted it with the energy use of 570,000 families.
The seven bitcoin mining operations that are currently running in British Columbia utilize much less energy—just 273 megawatt hours.

Similar measures have been taken by other Canadian provinces

Since 2018, Quebec, the francophone province of Canada, has periodically imposed and removed power limits on cryptocurrency mining. Quebec requested that power be once more distributed away from cryptocurrency corporations on December 8, 2022. Like in British Columbia, Quebec’s policy only applies to new applicants.
The central Canadian province of Manitoba similarly declared an 18-month suspension on new cryptocurrency miners’ requests for electricity connections in November of this year.
View full text