JD Sports Joins the Metaverse Race With Virtual Christmas Arcade Game

Nicholas Kitonyi - NFTGators
2022-12-22 10:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Quick take:
  • JD Sports has jumped on the metaverse train with a new Christmas Arcade Game.
  • The sports and apparel company has teamed up with Anthony Joshua, Kano, KSI, Tobi Brown and Chunkz.
  • The metaverse experience features a neon-fuelled arcade in a shopping centre.
JD Sports has joined a growing list of sports and apparel retailers looking to take advantage of the metaverse buzz. The company has launched a metaverse-based experience featuring a neon-fuelled arcade game in a shopping centre.
The UK-based apparel designer and manufacturer has collaborated will top athletes and creators to make its metaverse debut.
Some of the mentioned names include British Boxer and former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua, YouTube creator and influencers KSI, Tobu Brown and Chunkz, as well as, British rapper and songwriter Kano.
The metaverse is generally described as a 3D virtual space where people can interact in immersive worlds using 3D avatars. Some of the activities that have helped onboard the metaverse with users include gaming, socialising, trading virtual merchandise and attending virtual events.
JD Sports’ metaverse game will allow fans to build custom avatars and discover minigames within the neon-fuelled arcade. According to the announcement, they will also be able to engage in activities like playing virtual table football, pinball, claw machines and other classic arcade games.
Moreover, JD Sports’ metaverse experience will allow customers “to step into the virtual arcade themselves after a grassroots community of creators reconstructed the setting using Meta’s game platform,” Drapers Online reported.
The game also features golden JD coins, which fans can collect to stand a chance of being featured in a national leaderboard.
Although some metaverse critics claim that no one really knows what the trendy buzzword means, global retailers and fashion brands have wasted no time in taking advantage of the hype.
Nike is perhaps the biggest presence among sportswear and apparel companies given its extended web3 experience that also includes non-fungible tokens. But the likes of Adidas, Gucci and L’Oreal have also made their mark.
Others like JD Sports are looking to take advantage of the festive season to build early momentum as they make their debut.
