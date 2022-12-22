Binance and Kazakhstan to Launch Blockchain Education Program

Blockchain Education Program aims to provide blockchain education to 40,000 people by 2026.

Leading crypto exchange Binance announced its partnership with Kazakhstan State Organizations to launch Blockchain Education Program. The Program aims to provide blockchain education to 40,000 people by the year 2026.

Binance has collaborated with the Research Lab ‘Blockchain Center’ developed by the Center for the Development of Payment and Financial Technologies of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Astana Hub, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan.

A Memorandum of cooperation was signed by dignitaries from both the parties. As per the deal, Binance will offer educational materials and help to create and execute the basic educational program on blockchain and compliance for the Universities.

With this launch, Kazakhstan will become one of the first countries in the world to include the blockchain in the Universities’ programs.

Gleb Kostarev, Asia Regional Head at Binance, said:

We support Kazakhstan’s goal to become a leading player in digital technologies which would not be possible without increasing education and blockchain adoption around the country. Our partnership with Kazakhstan state organizations is another step in bringing accessible and standard-setting blockchain and crypto education to all.

Binance had recently signed a MoU with Kazakhstan and agreed upon creating virtual assets safely in the markets within the country and pledged for the creation of a long-term and sustainable platform for interaction. On the crypto front, Kazakhstan has passed five crypto bills requiring Bitcoin miners to form legal entities and become formal tax subjects.