National Geographic To Launch Its Debut NFT With Snowcrash

Following in the footsteps of many prestigious publications, National Geographic is dropping its genesis NFT collection in partnership with web3 studio and NFT platform, Snowcrash. The collection features 16 photographs capturing the break of dawn from the world over. All the photographs are by National Geographic photographers and digital artists. The list includes Justin Aversano, Jimmy Chin, Delphine Diallo, Yagazie Emezi, Mia Forrest, and Kris Graves.

What is the National Geographic NFT collection?

Called “GM: Daybreak Around the World”, National Geographic’s debut NFT collection will drop on January 17, 2023. It brings together 16 National Geographic photographers and digital artists as they capture daybreak across the globe. Furthermore, in celebration of National Geographic’s 135th anniversary, the collection will include 1888 NFTs marking the year of its founding.

The collection features stunning photographs from the shores of Byron Bay, Australia and coastal Oregon to the peaks of Mount Everest. There’s even a crack of dawn in the metaverse, taken by Aaron Huey. In essence, each artist is telling a unique story through their photographs. While some went the traditional documentary image pathway, others explored the narrative opportunities the theme presented.

Who are the participating artists?

A total of 16 National Geographic photographers and artists are behind the NFT collection. While some are new to the Web3 space, others are well-established. The creators include Justin Aversano, Jimmy Chin, Delphine Diallo, and Yagazie Emezi. Mia Forrest, Kris Graves, Aaron Huey, Ioulex, John Knopf, and Cristina Mittermeier are some of the others on the list. Renan Ozturk, Cath Simard, Ben Strauss, Tara Workman, Reuben Wu, and Michael Yamashita completes the list.

“It is every photographer’s dream to shoot for National Geographic,” said artist Aversano. “…It’s exciting that through blockchain and NFTs, I am now able to showcase my photography and artwork with Nat Geo. It is a dream come true that will open doors for more artistic opportunities.”

Justin Aversano is one of the participating artists. Credit: Justin Aversano

Meanwhile, artist Workman noted, “Web3 and NFTs have expanded the connections of so many people across the globe. From the world renowned to those who had never shared their work publicly, we are all co-existing in the same ecosystem for the love of art.”

About National Geographic’s NFT debut

With its debut NFT collection, National Geographic is bringing its more than a century-old legacy to the Web3 world. This is its latest effort in fostering its creative community, all the while exploring new ways of storytelling. Through the NFT project, each participating artist will release 118 editions of their photographs on the Polygon blockchain in a blind drop.

Starting January 17, the NFTs will be available on Snowcrash, a recently-launched platform building web3 software and services. Those interested can purchase the NFTs using a debit or credit card, and do not need a crypto wallet. National Geographic and Snowcrash will share more details in the coming days and weeks.