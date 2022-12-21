National Geographic To Launch Its Debut NFT With Snowcrash

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

National Geographic To Launch Its Debut NFT With Snowcrash

Reethu Ravi - NFTevening
2022-12-21 15:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Following in the footsteps of many prestigious publications, National Geographic is dropping its genesis NFT collection in partnership with web3 studio and NFT platform, Snowcrash. The collection features 16 photographs capturing the break of dawn from the world over. All the photographs are by National Geographic photographers and digital artists. The list includes Justin Aversano, Jimmy Chin, Delphine Diallo, Yagazie Emezi, Mia Forrest, and Kris Graves.

What is the National Geographic NFT collection?

Called “GM: Daybreak Around the World”, National Geographic’s debut NFT collection will drop on January 17, 2023. It brings together 16 National Geographic photographers and digital artists as they capture daybreak across the globe. Furthermore, in celebration of National Geographic’s 135th anniversary, the collection will include 1888 NFTs marking the year of its founding.
The collection features stunning photographs from the shores of Byron Bay, Australia and coastal Oregon to the peaks of Mount Everest. There’s even a crack of dawn in the metaverse, taken by Aaron Huey. In essence, each artist is telling a unique story through their photographs. While some went the traditional documentary image pathway, others explored the narrative opportunities the theme presented.

Who are the participating artists?

A total of 16 National Geographic photographers and artists are behind the NFT collection. While some are new to the Web3 space, others are well-established. The creators include Justin Aversano, Jimmy Chin, Delphine Diallo, and Yagazie Emezi. Mia Forrest, Kris Graves, Aaron Huey, Ioulex, John Knopf, and Cristina Mittermeier are some of the others on the list. Renan Ozturk, Cath Simard, Ben Strauss, Tara Workman, Reuben Wu, and Michael Yamashita completes the list.
“It is every photographer’s dream to shoot for National Geographic,” said artist Aversano. “…It’s exciting that through blockchain and NFTs, I am now able to showcase my photography and artwork with Nat Geo. It is a dream come true that will open doors for more artistic opportunities.”
Justin Aversano is one of the participating artists. Credit: Justin Aversano
Meanwhile, artist Workman noted, “Web3 and NFTs have expanded the connections of so many people across the globe. From the world renowned to those who had never shared their work publicly, we are all co-existing in the same ecosystem for the love of art.”

About National Geographic’s NFT debut

With its debut NFT collection, National Geographic is bringing its more than a century-old legacy to the Web3 world. This is its latest effort in fostering its creative community, all the while exploring new ways of storytelling. Through the NFT project, each participating artist will release 118 editions of their photographs on the Polygon blockchain in a blind drop.
Starting January 17, the NFTs will be available on Snowcrash, a recently-launched platform building web3 software and services. Those interested can purchase the NFTs using a debit or credit card, and do not need a crypto wallet. National Geographic and Snowcrash will share more details in the coming days and weeks.
View full text