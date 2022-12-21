Ripple Involved? MoneyGram Launches Online Remittance Platform in Brazil

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple Involved? MoneyGram Launches Online Remittance Platform in Brazil

Jake Simmons - Bitcoinist
2022-12-21 12:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

MoneyGram International announced the launch of MoneyGram Online (“MGO”) in Brazil yesterday. The XRP community immediately reacted positively to the announcement, as the new service by MoneyGram is made possible through a partnership with Frente Corretora, one of Ripple’s partners in Brazil.

However, Ripple is not mentioned by name in the announcement. The relationship status between MoneyGram and the fintech from San Francisco continues to appear complicated.

As the press release states, consumers can now use the company’s website to send funds from Brazil to family and friends around the world in near real-time. Recipients can receive the funds through the company’s various options, while the service comes with no transaction fees.

“As we continue to execute our strategy to grow and expand MoneyGram Online geographically, I am thrilled to announce that our website is now officially live in Brazil,” said Alex Holmes, chairman and CEO of MoneyGram.

Holmes added, “This is a significant growth opportunity for MoneyGram to capture market share in a country with one of the largest populations in the world.”

Is The Partnership Between Ripple And MoneyGram Reviving?

MoneyGram emphasized that the service is made possible through a partnership with Frente Corretora, a Brazilian fintech company.  Frente Corretora aims to become the “Transferwise of Brazil” by using Ripple’s technology to offer low-cost money transfers, Crowdfund Insider reported in June 2019. A month earlier, the broker launched the “Simple” service in partnership with Ripple.

As stated at the time, the joint venture’s main concept is to make money transfers fast and seamless, while eliminating fees typically charged by banks. In addition, correspondents connected to the Front Exchange are expected to become exchange fintechs through the white label tool (Frente Corretora de Câmbio).

However, the role of Ripple’s technology is not specifically mentioned in the press release by MoneyGram. Whether it plays a role is therefore pure speculation. The announcement does not show any evidence that XRP will be used.

Still, the announcement is worth mentioning because of the complicated history between Ripple and MoneyGram. The two companies entered into a partnership in 2019, under which the San Francisco-based company acquired a $30 million stake in the company and allowed MoneyGram to use the XRP-based ODL service for cross-border payments.

However, the partnership came to an abrupt end when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Ripple for violating securities laws in December 2020. As a result, MoneyGram suspended its partnership with the fintech company in March 2021.

Nevertheless, CEO Brad Garlinghouse emphasized at the time that both parties are committed to forging new partnerships in the future.

At press time, the XRP price bounced off the key support area and was trading at $0.3439.

View full text