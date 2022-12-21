Bitmain Sold Out Its Latest Mining Machine In Just 27 Seconds

Key Points:

Bitmain, a crypto mining company, has announced the sale of its latest mining product. Surprisingly, the speed of customer purchases is fast, while the mining market is still facing many difficulties.

On December 21, Bitmain announced that its latest HNS HS3 mining machine was sold out in 27 seconds, the price is $2092/unit, and the indicators are 9T 2079W and 231J/T.

On December 20, the HNS Blake2B+SHA3 air-cooling miners went on sale, and they were quickly purchased. According to the Bitmain website, each buyer may only purchase five units.

Bitmain Technologies Ltd. is a privately owned company headquartered in Beijing, China, that designs application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips for Bitcoin mining. In June 2021, suspended spot delivery of sales of machines globally, aiming to support local prices following Beijing’s crackdown.

However, the market leader for Bitcoin mining equipment continues to be the Chinese mining behemoth Bitmain. The Antminer S19 XP, the company’s sole flagship model, has a hash rate of 134 TH/s and uses just 21.5 joules per terahash. At $6,164 per unit, it is three times as expensive.

Additionally, according to the business website, its 100 TH/s S19 Pro Antminer has also run out of stock. Additionally unavailable was the Bitmain Antminer S19 XP Hydro, which has hash rates of over 200 TH/s.

While this shows that mining is still being actively deployed by miners, the current market conditions are undeniably difficult. The Bitcoin network hash rate has dropped 11% from its all-time high in early November to 243.8 TH/s today. However, it is still too high for many miners to make a profit.

Bitcoin hash rate. Source: Blockchain.com

Other crypto miners are also struggling financially. For example, Core Scientific, a Bitcoin mining company, has just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.